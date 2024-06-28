Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,775.71 ($35.21).

Anglo American Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,490 ($31.59) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,523.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,099.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13,833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

