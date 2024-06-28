ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $94.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.99% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

ANIP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,695.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,863. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220,690 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

