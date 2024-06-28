Anna Vikstrom Persson Buys 1,109 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Anna Vikstrom Persson bought 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £6,055.14 ($7,681.26).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 1.1 %

BYIT stock opened at GBX 553.50 ($7.02) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 533.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 560.80. Bytes Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.60 ($5.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665 ($8.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,913.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,736.84%.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

