Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

