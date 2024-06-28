Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $15,222.90 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $15,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,876.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardelyx alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $232,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $11,096.58.

Ardelyx Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,309. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARDX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.