Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $65.63 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $65.63 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00046498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

