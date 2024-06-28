argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $448.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.42.

ARGX opened at $444.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.58 and a 200-day moving average of $387.30. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

