Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.79 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $78.79 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,777,172 coins and its circulating supply is 181,776,762 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.