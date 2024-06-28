Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.83

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.83 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 5725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

Arkema Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

About Arkema

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $3.7363 dividend. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

