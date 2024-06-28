Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 15,219 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $209,534,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,633,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

NU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,774,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,595,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

