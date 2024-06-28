Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,930. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

