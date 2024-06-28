Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 378,362 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. 23,020,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313,381. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.