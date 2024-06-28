Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.97. 727,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,557. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.59 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.