Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $29.29 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $29,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.30. 975,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

