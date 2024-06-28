Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $48.59 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

INTU traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $657.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,102. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.19 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.91.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

