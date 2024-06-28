Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,656 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.79% of Clean Harbors worth $86,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CLH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

CLH traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 543,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.79.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

