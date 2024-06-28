Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,062 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.31% of TopBuild worth $43,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.88 and a 200 day moving average of $395.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

