Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 6,345 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average of $158.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.