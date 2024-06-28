Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $56,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AON traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.58. 1,282,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.12. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

