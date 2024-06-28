Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 59,040 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $105,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.04. 1,240,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,518. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.26.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

