Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 6,057 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. 17,783,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

