Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $78,719,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,648,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

