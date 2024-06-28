Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 2nd

Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 470,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,553. Asset Entities has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 8.58.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,538.71% and a negative return on equity of 153.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

