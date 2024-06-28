AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 3.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 1,933,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,398,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

