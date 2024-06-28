AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,171. The stock has a market cap of $241.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

