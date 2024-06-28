ATB Capital Trims PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Target Price to C$11.75

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.03. 73,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,604. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.37. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.25 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

About PHX Energy Services

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$672,048.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$672,048.00. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 317,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

