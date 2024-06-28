Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 951 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,277,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,494,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,981. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

