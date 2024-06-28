Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $47.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,961.50. 321,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,729. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,040.00. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,759.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,623.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

