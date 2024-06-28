Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 754 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.54. 5,131,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,876. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.10 and its 200-day moving average is $278.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $300.83.
About iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
