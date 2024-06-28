Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. 23,020,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313,381. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

