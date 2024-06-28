Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Accenture by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 12,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Accenture by 514.3% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $303.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,905,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $336.15. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

