Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $612,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,683. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

