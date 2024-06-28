Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.06.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
