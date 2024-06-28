Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 988,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,939. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

