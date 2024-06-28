Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 65,423 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,423 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. 759,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,303. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.