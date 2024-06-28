Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMR remained flat at $23.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,845. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

