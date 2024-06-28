Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 691 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $72.66. 7,533,346 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

