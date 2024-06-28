Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 936 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $824.51. The stock had a trading volume of 849,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $759.32 and its 200 day moving average is $680.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

