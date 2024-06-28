Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 936 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLACFree Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $824.51. The stock had a trading volume of 849,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $759.32 and its 200 day moving average is $680.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

