AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 10,447,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 36,555,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

