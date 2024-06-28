Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.34 and last traded at C$6.37. Approximately 59,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,340,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

About Aurora Cannabis

The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.