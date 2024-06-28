Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.34 and last traded at C$6.37. Approximately 59,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,340,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
