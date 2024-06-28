Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUROW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

