Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. CMS Energy comprises about 2.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 225,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

