Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for 5.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after acquiring an additional 433,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after buying an additional 202,541 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 266.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,205. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

