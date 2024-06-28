Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,356,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after buying an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

NYSE EXP traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

