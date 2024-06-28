Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 41,797 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,797 shares during the period. Ameren comprises about 2.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

