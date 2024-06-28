Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 47 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chemed by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chemed by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $430,970,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.07. 2,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,376. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.15.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

