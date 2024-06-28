Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 88,900 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

