B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s current price.
Sezzle Trading Up 7.2 %
SEZL stock opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $498.56 million and a P/E ratio of 38.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
