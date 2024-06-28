B. Riley Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to “Strong-Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

