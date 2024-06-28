Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIY opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

